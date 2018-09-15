National Disaster: Buhari Promises To Tackle Environmental Challenges

President Muhammadu Buhari has promised to tackle environmental challenges facing some parts of the country.

He gave the assurance on Friday while inaugurating the Gully Erosion and Flood Control Works in Eket, Akwa Ibom State.

The President who was represented by the Minister of Trade and Investment, Okechukwu Enelamah explained that the project which covers four sites in the oil-rich city of Eket is one of the 26 gully erosion control sites constructed by the Federal Government across the country.

He said the project is a commitment of the Buhari-led administration in bringing development to flood-affected areas.

The state governor, Udom Emmanuel commended the Federal Government for the project, describing it as a tip of the iceberg in view of the enormity of the problem in the state.

He, therefore, appealed to the Federal Government to do more in this regard.

The project is aimed at alleviating the problem of flooding in the affected communities.