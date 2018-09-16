NAF Acquires More Aircraft To Boost Fight Against Insurgency

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) says it has acquired more aircraft to help boost the fight against insurgency.

According to NAF, 30 aircraft have been bought while 13 of them have been activated in the last 18 months as part of efforts to remain vibrant towards the nation’s air defence.

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar disclosed this at the inauguration of the new Headquarters of Air Training Command, NAF Base in Kaduna state.

He said the aim of acquiring the new aircraft is to enhance professionalism.

He disclosed that the Nigerian Air Force is increasing its manpower by recruiting 1,500 new personnel annually.

He noted that professionalism entails that officers and men of the service must have a conducive working environment and robust welfare package that will make them comfortable to effectively discharge their duties.

The emergence of terrorism in the north east and other related crimes across the country, have led to overstretching of military platforms and personnel, who often work with limited or obsolete equipment.

However, the Airforce authorities believe that accommodation, capacity building among others should come first in order to effectively tackle the security challenges.