Kano Assembly Begins Final Screening Of Ganduje’s Deputy Governor Nominee

The Kano State House of Assembly has started the final screening of Ganduje’s Deputy Governor nominee, Nasiru Gawuna.

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje on Monday submitted the name of Dr Gawuna to the state House of Assembly as his nominee for the Deputy Governor of Kano State.

He (Gawuna) is the current Commissioner for Agriculture and was a two-term Nasarawa Local Govt Chairman.

His nomination comes barely two months after the resignation of the former Deputy Governor Prof. Hafiz Abubakar.

The former deputy governor tendered his resignation letter on August 5, 2018, following claims of disrespect to his office and unjust treatment by the governor.