APC Releases Revised Time Table For Primaries

Channels Television  
Updated September 19, 2018

 

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has revised the timetable for the conduct of the primaries.

The National Working Committee (NWC) in a statement by the National Organising Secretary Emma Ibediro, says it has approved the review of the timetable for the 2018 primaries

Presidential Primary – September 25, 2018.

Governorship Primaries – September 29, 2018.

Senate Primaries – October 2, 2018.

House of Representatives Primaries – October 3, 2018.

State House of Assembly Primaries – October 4, 2018.

Presidential National Convention – October 6, 2018.



