APC Releases Revised Time Table For Primaries

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has revised the timetable for the conduct of the primaries.

The National Working Committee (NWC) in a statement by the National Organising Secretary Emma Ibediro, says it has approved the review of the timetable for the 2018 primaries

Presidential Primary – September 25, 2018.

Governorship Primaries – September 29, 2018.

Senate Primaries – October 2, 2018.

House of Representatives Primaries – October 3, 2018.

State House of Assembly Primaries – October 4, 2018.

Presidential National Convention – October 6, 2018.