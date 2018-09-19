TRENDING: Suspension Of Nigerian Air Causes Twitterstorm

Ronke Sanya  
Updated September 19, 2018

The suspension of Nigeria Air by the Federal Government has caused a storm on Twitter, trending with the #Nigeria Air.

Many Nigerians took to social media to express their views on the news of the indefinite suspension of the Nigerian National Carrier.

Many in their tweet expressed disappointment at the suspension of the Nigerian Airways after the funds and investment into it. Among those who expressed disappointment is Gombe State Governor Hassan Dankwambo and Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

 

 

 

Some other Nigerians in their tweets expressed sadness noting that the news of the suspension is sad and disheartening. They also wonder why the national carrier failed barely a few months after the name and logo were launched at the Farnborough International Airshow in London.

 

 

 

Few others find the news of the national carrier suspension funny. They simply created funny memes and GIF about the news.

 



