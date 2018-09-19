TRENDING: Suspension Of Nigerian Air Causes Twitterstorm

The suspension of Nigeria Air by the Federal Government has caused a storm on Twitter, trending with the #Nigeria Air.

Many Nigerians took to social media to express their views on the news of the indefinite suspension of the Nigerian National Carrier.

Many in their tweet expressed disappointment at the suspension of the Nigerian Airways after the funds and investment into it. Among those who expressed disappointment is Gombe State Governor Hassan Dankwambo and Sokoto State Governor Aminu Tambuwal.

A whooping sum of ₦1.2Billion tax payers money wasted on the National Carrier Project, the Nigeria Air. Money that should have been invested in Education and Healthcare development. Our party must present a better alternative for Nigerians in 2019. We can’t continue like this. — Governor Dankwambo (@HEDankwambo) September 19, 2018

You can’t be using our hard earned money/ tax to be prosecuting projects that we all know will DOA. Somebody needs to be probed for the failed proposed Nigeria Air. Over a million dollar went down for this. — Ati adeleke (@atiadeleke) September 19, 2018

N1.5bn of taxpayers money wasted on a poorly planned Nigeria Air now suspended.

Our administration will properly plan and execute any project we undertake so as to stop wastage of scarce resources.

A #GreaterNigeria is possible with the right people at the helm.#TheFutureIsNow — Aminu W. Tambuwal (@AWTambuwal) September 19, 2018

The N1.5 Billion that was spent on consultation for Nigeria Air could have been used to purchase dialysis machines But hey — Olúwatósìn Olaseinde (@tosinolaseinde) September 19, 2018

Some other Nigerians in their tweets expressed sadness noting that the news of the suspension is sad and disheartening. They also wonder why the national carrier failed barely a few months after the name and logo were launched at the Farnborough International Airshow in London.

It was sad hearing the news about Nigeria Air.

However we must not give up. Just another huddle on Nigeria’s road to greatness.@hadisirika keep fighting. pic.twitter.com/Ag9K9dKC6u — Exploring Naija (@exploringnaija) September 19, 2018

See me hoping I will fly Nigeria Air to Canada direct 😭 — Uche Chuta (@nnabros) September 19, 2018

And Nigeria Air Ended before it began… chai — IG : Larniyi (@Larniyi) September 19, 2018

Nigeria Air Fails Again Am weeping for this Nation!! — Sir Eden AYOMIDE (@Ol_Timi) September 19, 2018

R.I.P Nigeria Air. Died after a brief illness 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭 — ‘deji (@bobskino) September 19, 2018

Few others find the news of the national carrier suspension funny. They simply created funny memes and GIF about the news.

Buhari supporters waiting for Nigeria Air flight 001 from Abuja to Daura. pic.twitter.com/WECRfMaTd5 — Babasola Kuti (@SKSolaKuti) September 19, 2018

Nigeria Air is here 😂 😂 😂 pic.twitter.com/9KJnqhqcIP — C H I J I O K E🇳🇬 (@MrCeejaiy) September 19, 2018

Nigeria Air on Paper vs Nigeria Air in reality. pic.twitter.com/FWqCsrY6UP — AJALA (@UNCLE_AJALA) September 19, 2018

So I heard that Nigeria Air will be on Suspension.. So Nigeria has joined “AMAKA” Team now? 🤔😂😂 pic.twitter.com/3KWhuy3j6Z — @IamTemitorpe (@IamTemitorpe) September 19, 2018