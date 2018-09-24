It’s Our Duty To Ensure You’re Well Taken Care Of, Osinbajo Tells Flood Victims

Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo has promised victims of the flood disaster that the Federal Government will ensure that they are well taken care of, even as it continues to make efforts to tackle the menace.

He made the promise on Monday when he visited an Internally Displaced Persons Camp in Koton Karfe, Kogi State, created for the flood victims.

The Vice President stated that once the flood waters recede, the government will do its best to compensate all those who have lost property and farmlands.

He said, “It is the intention of the Federal Government, working with the state government to ensure that when the flood waters recede, we are able to offer some rehabilitation and some comfort in whatever way possible to those who have lost their farmlands and those who have lost their homes.

“This is only the first stage. I am here to look at what has gone wrong.

“A lot of farm and property are under water but after this period when the water recedes, that is when the hard work begins because those who have lost farmlands, need to be restored somehow and need to be compensated somehow.

“In the same way those who have lost property, who have lost houses, we have to make sure that we do the best we can.

“So, I hope that in the next few weeks, we will be able to return people, not just to their farmlands but also to their homes.

“In the meantime, it is our duty to make sure you are well taken care of – the duty of the Federal Government and the state government to make sure that your medical health is properly taken care of, to make sure that you are well-fed while you are here, and also to make sure that you are able to live as comfortably as possible”.

Professor Osinbajo who is currently on a tour of communities ravaged by the flood across the country was accompanied by the Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello.

Last week, he also visited Delta and Anambra states.