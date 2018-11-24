Army Claims Victory Over Armed Herdsmen In Benue

The defence headquarters says all territories in Benue State which were deserted due to attacks by armed herdsmen have been recovered by the owners and more residents are returning home.

Director of Defence Information, Brigadier General John Agim, who disclosed this on Saturday, explained that the development was as a result of the Army’s counter-insurgency activities through Operation Whirl Stroke.

According to him, all known armed herdsmen camps in the state have been destroyed.

Agim said the operation recorded success not only in Benue but also in neighbouring Taraba and Nasarawa state.

According to Agim, no herdsmen territories are standing in Benue and farmers who fled their communities are returning to their ancestral homes.

Agim also said the activities of militia groups in the state have been degraded, rendering them incapable of carrying out attacks.