US Shuts Border Post As Migrants Try To Cross From Mexico – Official

Channels Television  
Updated November 25, 2018
A group of Central American migrants carrying a Mexican and a US flag try to get to El Chaparral border crossing, in Tijuana, Baja California State, Mexico, on November 25, 2018. Hundreds of migrants attempted to storm a border fence separating Mexico from the US on Sunday amid mounting fears they will be kept in Mexico while their applications for a asylum are processed.
Pedro PARDO / AFP

 

US officials closed a border crossing in southern California on Sunday after hundreds of migrants tried to breach a border fence from the Mexican city of Tijuana, US authorities announced.

The US Customs and Border Protection office in San Diego, California, said on Twitter that it had closed both north and south access to vehicle traffic at the San Ysidro border post, before also suspending pedestrian crossings.

Video clips posted on Twitter showed large numbers of migrants dashing across a shallow concrete waterway toward the border. Several thousand migrants, most from Central America, have been gathering in Tijuana in hopes of entering the US.



