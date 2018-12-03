Mark Hughes Sacked As Southampton Manager

Channels Television  
Updated December 3, 2018
In this file photo taken on September 17, 2018, Southampton Welsh manager Mark Hughes has been sacked as manager of Southampton, the struggling Premier League club announced on December 3, 2018. Glyn KIRK / AFP

Mark Hughes has been sacked as manager of Southampton, the struggling Premier League club announced on Monday, despite an improved performance in a 2-2 draw with Manchester United.

“We would like to express our thanks to Mark and his staff for all of their efforts during their time at St Mary’s,” the club said in a statement.

“The search for a new manager to take the club forward is already underway.”

Assistant first team manager Mark Bowen and assistant first team coach Eddie Niedzwiecki have also left the club.

Southampton, who were 2-0 up against Jose Mourinho’s United at home on Saturday at one stage, are 18th in the Premier League, just one point ahead of bottom club Fulham.

AFP



More on Sports

Maradona’s Club Fall Short In Second-Division Final

UEFA Approves Creation Of Third Club Competition

South Africa Eyes Bid For 2019 AFCON

Klopp Apologises For Wild Celebrations After ‘Weird’ Liverpool Winner

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV