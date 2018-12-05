President Buhari To Preside Over Special FEC Meeting On Friday

President Muhammadu Buhari is expected to preside over a special session of the Federal Executive Council set to hold on Friday, December 7, at 10:30 am.

The Senior Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, announced this to journalists at a briefing on Wednesday in Abuja.

He said the aim of the meeting is to look at the budget and get the proposal approved by FEC and afterwards transmit the document to the National Assembly.

