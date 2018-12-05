Why We Removed Jimi Agbaje’s Billboard On Third Mainland Bridge – LASAA

The Managing Director of Lagos State Signage and Advertisement Agency (LASAA), Mobolaji Sanusi, says the removal of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate’s Jimi Agbaje posters on third mainland bridge is not politically motivated.

According to him, some of the installations of the A-frame posters by the PDP candidate contravene the LASAA guidelines.

LASAA boss said this on Wednesday during a security and stakeholders meeting with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and political parties summoned by the Lagos Commissioner of Police, Imohimi Edgal.

He explained further that the agency has guidelines but many political candidates are flouting the rules. He recommended that politicians should play by the rules and make an official request to the agency before deploying their A-frame posters and billboards.

Sanusi added that the agency usually cleans up the state on weekly basis to remove any poster or billboards mounted illegally across the state.

The police boss in response advised all participants and political candidates to always engage the agency before pasting and mounting billboards.

The reaction of the government-owned advertising agency comes few days after PDP governorship candidate, Agbaje, raised the alarm that the party’s campaign billboards had been vandalised.

Agbaje in a tweet on his official handle described the act as tyranny, adding, however, that the party refuses to be oppressed or pushed into a corner.

He also claimed that some of the party’s deployment staff had been threatened and warned to desist from doing their job.