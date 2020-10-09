EndSARS Protest: This Is Not Clout Chasing, Jimi Agbaje Reacts

A former governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (Jimi Agbaje) has reacted to calls for the disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

In a series of tweets, Mr. Agbaje noted that the protest that held in Lagos was not a ploy at clout-chasing but rather their grievances were valid.

He said “These young Nigerians will not leave their livelihoods to remain on the streets for hours on end.

“It isn’t clout chasing, their grievances are valid.

“The next victim may be anyone and that includes you and me”.

He noted that the current #EndSARS protests by youth group are an indication that something is fundamentally wrong with our security architecture.

According to him, bad eggs among the Nigerian Police have been allowed to own the narrative for too long.

The former governorship candidate recalled some names of victims who have been killed by the operatives.

“Tiyamiyu Kazeem – Sagamu, Chibuike Daniel Dominic – PH, Remi – Osogbo, Ifeoma Agbugu – Enugu, Kolade Johnson – Lagos & many more whose names or stories we do not know.

“It’s a national problem.

“At what point does the Government take effective action?”

He called for the prosecution of policemen who are involved in the act.

