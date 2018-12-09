Alleged Bribery: SERAP Asks Court To Compel Buhari To Investigate Ganduje

The Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) has gone to court over the alleged failure of President Muhammadu Buhari to order an investigation into allegations of bribery against Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State.

The group in a statement signed on Sunday by its Senior Legal Adviser, Bamisope Adeyanju, said President Buhari failed to order the probe after widely circulated video clips emerged, allegedly showing the governor receiving a bribe.

SERAP had in November asked President Buhari to direct the investigation of Mr Ganduje, stating that, “if there is relevant and sufficient admissible evidence, for him to face prosecution at the expiration of his tenure as governor.” The organisation also sought protection for the journalist Jaafar Jaafar, who reportedly published the video clips.

Consequently, the group filed a suit last week Friday at the Federal High Court in Ikoyi, Lagos State, seeking an order for leave to apply for judicial review compelling President Buhari to immediately direct the investigation of the bribery allegations

“Investigating allegations of bribery against Mr Ganduje would be entirely consistent with the provisions of Section 15 Subsection (5) of the 1999 Constitution, which requires the government of the respondent to abolish all corrupt practices and abuse of power, regardless of the state where such practices are taking place,” the statement read in part.

The group also claimed that “growing allegations of corruption against many state governors have not been investigated and several of the governors involved are getting away with their alleged crimes.

According to SERAP, investigating Ganduje would assist the President to succeed in his fight against corruption and help to combat corruption.

“The Applicant’s requests are not onerous but simply based on issues of public interest, good governance, transparency and accountability. It is in the interest of justice to grant this application, as the Respondent has nothing to lose if the application is granted,” SERAP added.