Court Declares Jerry Gana As SDP Presidential Candidate, Sacks Donald Duke

An FCT High Court sitting in Abuja has declared a former Minister of Information, Professor Jerry Gana, as the winner of the presidential primary of the Social Democratic Party (SDP).

Justice Hussein Baba-Yusuf made the declaration on Friday in his ruling and nullified the candidacy of former Cross River State Governor, Donald Duke, as the party’s flagbearer.

Professor Gana had gone to the court seeking to be declared the winner of the primary, in line with the zoning formula of the party.

He approached the court after the SDP announced that Mr Duke won the primary it held on October 6.

According to the party, the former governor polled 812 votes to defeat the former minister who scores 611 votes.

More to follow…