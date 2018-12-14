Debate: We Can’t Expect People Who Destroyed Our Past To Improve Our Future – YPP’s Getso

The Vice-Presidential candidate of the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Umma Getso, has warned that it will be a mistake to expect those who have governed Nigeria before to solve its problems.

She said this on Friday during the NEDG/BON Vice-Presidential Debate, which was held at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja.

“To be candid, YPP is a party that is here to bring a new thing,” she said.

“It is a party that is founded with the new ideology to bring a new set of politicians because we cannot expect people who destroyed our past to come and improve our future tomorrow.”

According to her, her party will, among other things, focus on girl-child education if voted into power.

“I have a passion for the girl-child education and I spent the early part of my adulthood in the development of the common Nigerian,” she said.

Getso who briefly introduced herself as the daughter of a former Senator from Bauchi State stated that her background had equipped her to serve people well.

She explained that her belief that Nigeria would get better prompted her to join the race with YPP’s presidential candidate, Professor Kingsley Moghalu.

While stressing that Nigerians were yearning for better leadership, Getso stated that the YPP was committed to creating that paradigm shift in leadership styles.

She added, “As a mother of three, I have been through the lowest level of Nigeria’s standard of living and I know how Nigerians are suffering. I know that there is no substantial thing from 1999 till date that a typical Nigerian will show today.”