Saraki Nominates Joy Emordi, 11 Others Into NASS Service Commission

Channels Television  
Updated December 17, 2018
Saraki Approves Names Of 12 Nominees Into NASS Service Commission
A file photo of Senate President Bukola Saraki

 

The Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki, has approved the names of 12 nominees into the National Assembly Service Commission (NASC).

Special Adviser to the Senate President on Media and Publicity, Mr Yusuph Olaniyonu, announced this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Senator Joy Emordi (Anambra) was proposed as the Chairman, while Nuhu Musa (Jigawa), Bilyaminu Shinkafi (Kebbi), and Femi Agge (Edo) are members.

Other nominees are Uthman Taofeek (Lagos), Adenekan Olateru-Olagbegi (Ondo), Ambassador Abdulazeez Usman (Kwara), and Awalu Ohindese (Kogi).

The rest include Henry Adagba (Ebonyi), Dr Rufus Omeire (Imo), Bilyamini Bunbot (Bauchi), and Ahmed Ashemi (Borno).

Olaniyonu said the names of the nominees would be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari for appointment, in line with the provisions of Sections 3 and 4 of the National Assembly Commission Act, 2000.



More on Local

PDP Congratulates Buhari At 76, Tasks Him On Rule Of Law

Ortom Orders Payment Of December Salaries To Benue Workers

Service Chiefs, Govt Officials Attend Special Parade For Buhari At 76

One Soldier Killed As Troops Neutralise Boko Haram Terrorists

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV