Controversy Arise As Ribadu Donates Cars For Buhari’s Re-Election Campaign

Former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Malam Nuhu Ribadu has said he is committed to mobilising the people and stakeholders of Adamawa state to ensure the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Ribadu announced his commitment in Yola while presenting 40 vehicles donated by his support group for the mobilization of voters in Adamawa state for President Buhari

Speaking at the ceremony to unveil the Black Cap Revolution Movement for President Buhari and his running mate, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Ribadu said, “Adamawa is 100 percent in support of Buhari”.

The former EFCC boss said he will make sure Buhari is re-elected because he (Buhari) deserves another term to continue the work he has started for Nigeria.

He said his appointment as Director General Field operations is to campaign for Buhari, adding that his support group promised the president a hundred percent support in Adamawa state.

“We have decided to convert everything we had for Buhari’s campaign, the meeting here is a dedication and a donation of everything – officers, vehicles and good committees for the campaign of President Muhammadu Buhari,” Ribadu said.

The former anti-graft chief said the presidential election in 2019, is a referendum between a past “that should forever be forgotten and a new chapter of probity and accountability”.

Patriotism Meets Controversy

Meanwhile, some members of the Nuhu Ribadu Organization have distanced themselves from the organisation’s decision to campaign only for President Buhari.

The aggrieved members decided not to attend the event at the Nuhu Ribadu campaign office in Yola, the Adamawa state capital.

Represented by Yusuf Danumma, the stakeholders said Ribadu’s action was against their position, arguing that they will campaign for all candidates of the APC, not President Buhari alone.

“By our meeting, our position on which I stand to be corrected is that we are going to vote for the entire candidates of the party,” Danumma said.

Also reacting to Ribadu’s decision to campaign for Buhari alone, Ahmed Lawan said the former EFCC chief was going against the will of the party.

Lawan. the organizing secretary of the APC in Adamawa said, “If you say you are only working for Mr. President, then you are committing anti-party, and we have it in our constitution that anyone commits anti-party, the party will take actions against him.”