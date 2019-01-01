NewYear2019: PDP Assures Nigerians of Brighter Future

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Campaign Organization (PPCO) has urged Nigerians to step into 2019 with unwavering optimism, faith and hope of a new era of peace, national cohesion and economic prosperity under a new President, Atiku Abubakar, that will be elected on February 16, 2019.

The PPCO congratulated Nigerians for their resilience in “surviving the almost four years of President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration which has not been all positive for the nation.

The party called on Nigerians to avert negative projections by voting the opposition in the coming polls.

According to the PDP, “2019, as an election year, offers our citizens their much-desired opportunity to end the trajectory of economic hardship, hunger and starvation, strange diseases, untimely deaths, collapsed infrastructure, humongous unemployment figures, wanton killings and all the evils that have bedeviled our nation in almost four years”.

“Our citizens have made immeasurable sacrifices to keep the nation going in the face of very harsh policies, lies and fake promises of the Buhari administration. They now eagerly long for a breath of fresh air under Atiku as their next President”.

The PDP argued that if voted in as President, “Atiku will usher in a new era of a transparent and responsive government with the template for wealth creation, job opportunities and revitalization of our productive sector through tax cuts and direct empowerment of our hard-working entrepreneurs in a manner that increases our national productivity, reduce costs of goods and services, increase exports and shore up the value of our naira.”