Ali Janga To Take Over Imo Police Command As IG Reshuffles 15 Officers

The Kogi state Police Commissioner, Ali Janga is expected to take over the Imo state command following directives by the Inspector General, Idris Ibrahim.

Dasuki Galadanchi the Imo state Commissioner of Police has been removed and transferred to Bauchi state ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The CP was removed alongside 3 Deputy Commissioner of Police and 11 Assistant commissioner of Police In the command.

Confirming this development to Channels TV Correspondent in Imo state, police spokesperson Orlando Ikeokwu said the Command is expecting CP Ali Janga from Kogi state to take over from the outgoing CP.

Mr Ikeokwu maintained that transfer is not out of place or has any political undertone as rumoured he says it is the routine activity in the Nigerian Police force especially as elections draw closer.

He urged all Imo citizens to continue with their lawful duties and avoid any action that might cause chaos in the state especially during this Yuletide.