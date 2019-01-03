Liyel Imoke Confident PDP Will Win Elections In Cross River

Former Governor of Cross River State, Senator Liyel Imoke, says he is confident that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) will win the state’s governorship election holding in February.

According to Imoke, from inception the state has remained a PDP state and the party will ensure that it remains in power.

The former governor said this on Wednesday, when the current governor, Ben Ayade along with some supporters and members of the party paid him a visit at his country home in Itigidi, Abi Local Government Area of the state.

Imoke urged the supporters to remain focused to ensure that PDP retains power even as the elections draw closer.

In a brief remark, Ayade thanked the former governor for his support while also assuring the youths that he will continue to work hard to give them a bright and secured future.