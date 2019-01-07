Melaye ‘In Good Health’, Fit To Stand Trial – Police

Police say the lawmaker representing Kogi West in the National Assembly, Senator Dino Melaye, is in good health.

The Assistant Inspector General of Police, Medical, Mr Kaomi Ahmadu, disclosed this to reporters at the Police Hospital, Garki in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

“All this long, we have been managing him and thank God he is in good health now,” he said.

“At any moment, if there is any course for us to invite a specialist or take him to a specialist centre, we oblige him. He also has a respiratory rate of 20 per minute; so, by and large, he is in sound health.”

Ahmadu also certified that Senator Melaye was medically fit to stand trial in the case of alleged attempted culpable homicide preferred against him by the force.

Although Senator Melaye claimed he needed further and better care, the AIG said the police would continue to provide good and quality medical assistance for the lawmaker.

He noted that Senator Melaye was transferred to the medical facility from the custody of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad in Abuja after he surrendered to the police on Friday last week.

The AIG stressed that the lawmaker was in a critical state when brought into the facility, but they were able to stabilise his condition.

“You will remember when he (Melaye) was rushed here, he had an acute asthmatic attack. He was brought in from the SARS facility and we managed his acute asthmatic attack,” he said.

Ahmadu disclosed further, “He came out of asthma and since then, we had an incidental finding of malaria and typhoid fever. Along the way, he raised complaints of some symptoms suggestive of some nerve fractures.

“We took him to a specialist centre where he was reviewed by three specialists that are concerned on the brain, spinal cord, and nerve routes.”

The AIG briefed the reporters in company with the Force Public Relations Officer, Mr Jimoh Moshood.