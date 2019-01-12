CAN Holds National Prayers Ahead Of General Elections

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) on Saturday held prayer sessions for the success of next month’s general elections.

It also prayed for all Christians contesting for various posts, that the will of God be done concerning their ambition.

Beyond the elections, the Christian body asked members to pray for God to bring an end to the killings in the country as well as to rescue those still in captivity of Boko Haram terrorists.

Speaking with reporters after the prayers in Abuja, the CAN President, Rev. Samson Ayokunle, asked the youths to come out en masse to vote.

He also urged the youths to shun politicians who may want to use them as thugs during the elections.

In a statement last week, the group had declared January 10 a day of national prayers.