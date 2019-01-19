Atiku Makes U-Turn At Presidential Debate Venue, Blames Buhari

PDP Presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, at the Transcorp Hilton Abuja, venue of the Presidential debate.

 

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, changed his mind about participating in the debate after arriving at the venue of the event.

Although he showed up at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja where the debate took place, after his return from the United States on Saturday, the PDP candidate left without mounting the podium.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was also invited did not show up at all, leaving only the presidential candidates of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili; Alliance for New Democracy (ANN), Fela Durotoye; All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari; and Young Progressives Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu, to debate.

In a series of tweet after his departure, Atiku blamed President Buhari’s absence for his decision to leave.



