Atiku Makes U-Turn At Presidential Debate Venue, Blames Buhari

The Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, changed his mind about participating in the debate after arriving at the venue of the event.

Although he showed up at the Transcorp Hilton in Abuja where the debate took place, after his return from the United States on Saturday, the PDP candidate left without mounting the podium.

President Muhammadu Buhari, who was also invited did not show up at all, leaving only the presidential candidates of the Allied Congress Party of Nigeria (ACPN), Oby Ezekwesili; Alliance for New Democracy (ANN), Fela Durotoye; All Progressives Congress (APC), Muhammadu Buhari; and Young Progressives Party (YPP), Kingsley Moghalu, to debate.

In a series of tweet after his departure, Atiku blamed President Buhari’s absence for his decision to leave.

We came here for a Presidential debate, not a candidacy debate, and I, Atiku Abubakar cannot challenge or question an administration where the man at the helm of the affairs of the nation is not present to defend himself or his policies. #2019Debate pic.twitter.com/crperoO3tT — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 19, 2019

Afterall, you cannot shave a man’s head in his absence. I do not believe in attacking a man who is NOT here to defend himself. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 19, 2019

As a leader and former vice president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, let me first apologise to all Nigerians, my fellow candidates and the moderator for the APC Presidential Candidate’s absence in this debate. His non-appearance is a slight on ALL of us and our democracy. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 19, 2019

With respect to my fellow candidates, Fela Durotoye, Oby Ezekwesili, Kingsley Moghalu & to moderator Mark Sugar & with apologies to Nigerians here & at home expecting an interesting debate, I regret I will not be able to go on with this debate due to President Buhari’s absence. — Atiku Abubakar (@atiku) January 19, 2019