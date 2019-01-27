House Collapses In Suspected Gas Blast In Dutch City

Updated January 27, 2019
A suspected gas explosion in the Dutch city of The Hague caused a house to partially collapse, emergency services said Sunday, and local media reported two people have been pulled from the rubble.

Images showed the front of the building had been ripped off and debris was strewn over the street in a residential area of the city.

NOS television said firefighters had pulled two people from the wreckage but more might be trapped. Rescue work was being hampered because the building was unstable.

