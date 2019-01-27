Onnoghen’s Suspension: NBA To Hold NEC Meeting On Monday

The Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has scheduled a meeting of its National Executives Committee (NEC), over the suspension of Justice Walter Onnoghen.

In its communique, the NBA said its NEC will be meeting on Monday, January 28.

The NBA noted in a statement by its General Secretary, Jonathan Gunu Taidi, Esq, that only the statutory members of the NEC will be attending the meeting.

Below is the full statement as put out by the Nigerian Bar Association.

“25th January, 2019

FROM: THE GENERAL SECRETARY

TO: ALL STATUTORY NEC MEMBERS

SUBJECT: NOTICE OF NIGERIAN BAR ASSOCIATION NATIONAL EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE (NEC) MEETING

Dear Sir,

There will be an Emergency National Executive Committee meeting of the Nigerian Bar Association on the date and at the time and venue specified hereunder:

DATE: Monday, 28 January 2019

TIME: 12 noon Prompt

VENUE: NBA Auditorium, NBA House, Plot 1101 Muhamadu Buhari Way, Cadastral Zone A00 Central Area, Abuja – FCT

AGENDA

1. Purported Suspension of the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Hon Mr Justice Walter S C Onnoghen

2. Any Other Business

Please note that attendance for this NEC meeting is limited only to Statutory NEC members made up of the following:

1. National Officers

2. Past Presidents

3. Past General Secretaries

4. Branch Chairmen

5. Branch Secretaries

6. Branch NEC Representatives

7. Chairmen and Secretaries of Sections

Jonathan Gunu Taidi, Esq

General Secretary, Nigerian Bar Association”