CJN Onnoghen Denies Resigning

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen has denied media reports that he has resigned following his suspension by President Muhammadu Buhari.

According to a statement by his media aide, Awassam Bassey, the CJN described as ‘Fake News’ all reports suggesting that he has resigned.

“Mischief makers are still circulating this fake news. Once again, no truth in it whatsoever. The Hon CJN, Hon Justice Walter Samuel Nkanu Onnoghen, GCON, has not resigned”, Awassam Bassey said.

There have been several speculations regarding Justice Onnoghen case at the Code Of Conduct Bureau.

President Buhari suspended Justice Onnoghen on Friday, January 25, Justice Tanko Mohammed was sworn in to serve as the Acting Chief Justice of Nigeria.

The President’s move has since generated diverse reactions across the country and even in the international community.