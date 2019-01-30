NAF Destroys Boko Haram Base In Sambisa Forest

The Air Task Force of Operation LAFIYA DOLE has destroyed a Boko Haram Terrorists’ logistics base in Sambisa Forest, Borno State.

The director of public relations and information for the Air Force, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola said The operation was executed on the 28th of January 2019, after series of Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance missions revealed a resurgence of human and vehicular activities at the logistics base, which had hitherto been abandoned.

He adds that Overhead the target area, several structures and vehicles were seen camouflaged under the thick vegetation of the Forest, with significant human activity observed within the area. The attack aircraft recorded direct hits on the target area resulting in the destruction of several structures and neutralisation of some of the terrorists .

He also noted that some of the terrorists who survived the bomb strikes were seen fleeing the area but were mopped-up in follow-on attacks.