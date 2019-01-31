General Elections: INEC To Release Final List Of Candidates Today

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will release the final list of candidates for the governorship, state Houses of Assembly and FCT area council elections today, January 31, 2019.

The chairman of the commission, Professor Mahmood Yakubu said the list will be published in all the state offices of the commission across the country and on the commission’s website.

He said this at the swearing-in ceremony of the new Resident Electoral Commissioner in Bayelsa State, Monday Udo on Wednesday.

Professor Yakubu also noted that the commission is awaiting the confirmation and appointment of the nominee for Osun State.

He further stated that the commission has implemented 10 out of the 14 activities outlined in its scheduled programs of activities.