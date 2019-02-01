Planned Arraignment Of Ex-NIA DG, Wife Fails To Hold Today

The planned arraignment of the former Director General of the National Intelligence Agency, Ayodele Oke and his wife, Mrs Folashade Ayodele Oke, failed to hold today at the Federal High Court.

According to the counsel to the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Oyedepo, the case was not listed in the case list for Friday, February 4.

He added that the case would likely be called on Wednesday February 6, 2019.

Responding to reports that the Former DG and his wife had fled the country, Oyedepo asked journalists to wait till Wednesday to find out.

The EFCC had slammed four charges of alleged $205.9 million fraud on the former NIA DG, Ayo Oke and his wife,following the recovery of $43,449,947, £27,800 and N23,218,000 from Flat 7B, No. 16, Osborne Road, Osborne Towers, Ikoyi, Lagos.

Consequently, he was suspended from office.