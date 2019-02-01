Police Service Commission Approves Promotion Of 18 CPs, 33 DCPs

The Police Service Commission has approved the promotion of 18 Commissioners of Police (CPs) to the rank of Assistant Inspector- General of Police (AIG), as well as 33 Deputy Commissioners of Police to the substantive rank of Commissioners of Police.

The promotion was one of the decisions of the 4th plenary meeting of the Commission held in Abuja on January 28 and 29, 2019, and presided over by its Chairman, Alhaji Musiliu Smith, a retired Inspector-General of Police.

Smith urged the newly promoted officers to bring their wealth ofexperience to bear on the myriad of security problems facing the countryespecially as the general elections draw close.

He also urged them to reciprocate government’s good intentions by fully rededicating themselves to the service of their fatherland.

The new AIGs are; Maurice A. yusuf; Ibrahim A. Lamorde, former actingChairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC; Murtala Usman Mani, Wilson A. Inalegwu, aformer CP, FCT; Dibal Paul Yakadi; Haruna Huzi, Mshelia; Mohammad A. Mustafa;Hyelashinda Kimo Musa, former CP, FCT, Ebonyi and Akwa Ibom Commands; AdeleyeOlusola Oyebade, a former Oyo State Command CP; Olusola Kamar Subair; BasenDapiya Gwana; David Oyebanji Folawiyo; Zanna Mohammed Ibrahim; Nkpa N. Inakwu;Chris Okey Ezike, until now CP, Abia State; Moses Ambakina Jitoboh; D.M Obembeand Wilson O. Akhiwu.

The new CPs are; Uche J. Anozia; Nwamhi Felix Yame; Mohammed AbdulmuminiGimba; Musa Adze; Philip Sule Maku; Umaru Haruna Miringa; Usman Sule Gomna;Adamu Usman; Daniel Sokari-Pedro;Ahmed Mohammed Azare; Adamu Saleh Jajeri; Maigana Alahi Sani; Audu AdamuMadaki and Dajuma Mohammed Lawal.

Others are; Ibrahim Sani Ka’oje; John Ogbonnaya Amadi; Ede Ayuba Ekpeji; Mohammed Bagega; Bello Makwashi; Buba Sanusi; Suleiman Balarabe; Rabiu Ladodo; Ndatsu Aliyu Mohammed; Yunusa Edwin Ogwuche; Cyril I. Okoro; Awosola Awotunde; Ayodele Andrew Olatunji; Garuba Danjuma; Bello Sani Dalijan; Imaikop Asuquo Okpongkpong and Sahabo Abubakar Yahaya, Jerome E. Bentem; Idris Nagoyo; Ibrahim A. Gora and Edna Obiageri Ugbebor.