Uncollected PVCs Set Ablaze At INEC LGA Office In Abia

Thousands of uncollected Permanent Voter Cards have been set ablaze by unknown persons who broke into the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abia State on Sunday.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, Joseph Iloh, confirmed this to Channels Television on Sunday.

According to him, the attackers broke in through the window of the office and set ablaze about 15,000 uncollected PVCs, as well as the register containing the list of all registered voters.

Iloh, however, said that the Commission has the authentic list of registered voters at its headquarters in Umuahia, the state capital.

The Police, on the other hand, say they are investigating the matter and the perpetrators of the crime will be brought to book.

The incident is coming just days to the general elections.