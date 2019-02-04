Atiku, Secondus Visit Sultan Of Sokoto

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar and other leaders of the party, visited the Sultan of Sokoto, Sa’ad Abubakar on Monday, February, 4.

Atiku and the PDP chieftains visited the Sultan after a presidential rally in Gusau, Zamfara state.

In his remarks, Sultan Abubakar charged politicians to confront and address issues of insecurity, poverty and unemployment troubling the country.

The Sultan urged politicians to commit themselves to a peaceful election and also keep to their campaign promises when they get elected into their respective offices.

He also encouraged security agencies to ensure they play a non-partisan role in the coming elections.

