Updated February 8, 2019
Okowa Sacks Security Aide For Allegedly Assaulting Woman
A file photo of Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa.

 

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has ordered the sack of his security aide, Mr Friday Eluro.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Mr Charles Aniagwu, disclosed this in a statement on Friday.

According to him, Governor Okowa ordered that Eluro be sacked after he was caught allegedly assaulting a woman in a purported video.

“Governor Okowa, having watched the video of the assault on the woman, has directed that the appointment of Mr Friday Eluro as security aide be terminated forthwith to serve as a deterrent to others,” he said.

Aniagwu said the governor frowned at the said assault on the woman, especially from an appointee of government who ought to ensure that rule of law was observed in all situations.



