BREAKING: APC Condemns Postponement Of Elections, Asks INEC To Be Neutral

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the postponement of the general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

The party faulted the decision of the electoral umpire in a statement on Saturday by the spokesperson for its Presidential Campaign Council, Mr Festus Keyamo.

Keyamo said they received the news of INEC’s decision with “great disappointment and disillusionment”.

“We condemn and deprecate this tardiness of the electoral umpire in the strongest terms possible,” he said.

“President Muhammadu Buhari had since cooperated fully with INEC by ensuring everything it demanded to conduct free and fair elections were promptly made available to it.”

The APC campaign council spokesman noted that the postponement was a disappointment to his party and their supporters across the country.

More to follow…