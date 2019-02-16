Election: UK, US Restate Support For Nigeria’s Democracy

The British High Commission in Nigeria says it supports the joint statement made by the heads of the international observer missions on the postponement of the 2019 Nigerian elections.

According to the British High Commission, Nigerians should be patient and support the democratic process by coming out to vote next weekend in the elections.

In a statement, the British High Commissioner to Nigeria, Catriona Laing, said, “We recognise the frustrations of many Nigerians, including those involved in the delivery, supervision and observation of the election and those who travelled considerable distances to exercise their democratic right to vote.”

READ ALSO: UN, International Observer Missions Urge Calm

The British envoy also urged the political parties to exercise moderation and ensure that the atmosphere of peace is preserved to allow for the conduct of the elections in a secure environment.

She said the UK remained a staunch supporter of Nigerian democracy and promised to continue on that path through redeploying its observer team to the field next weekend.

On its part, the U.S. Embassy said it also fully supports the joint statement by the heads of international election observation missions on the postponement of the General elections.

In a separate statement by its Public Affairs Section, U.S. Embassy, said, “We join in encouraging all Nigerians to ensure a free, fair, peaceful, and credible election by supporting the Independent National Electoral Commission while it finalizes electoral preparations this week and by voting in peace together on February 23.”