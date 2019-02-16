Keep Faith And Trust INEC, Abdulsalami Tells Nigerians

A former Head of State and Chairman of the National Peace Committee, General Abdulsalami Abubakar, has asked Nigerians to keep faith and trust the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to conduct credible elections.

General Abubakar stated this on Saturday while addressing journalists at his residence in Minna, following the postponement of the general elections by the commission.

He urged Nigerians to conduct themselves peacefully and shun acts capable of dividing the country.

READ ALSO: Postponement Of Elections: I Am Deeply Disappointed – Buhari

The commission in the early hours of Saturday postponed the election, less than five hours to the polls.

Although the Chairman of the INEC, Mahmood Yakubu, explained that the postponement was due to a careful review of the implementation of its logistics and operational plan, and the determination to conduct free, fair, and credible elections, noting that the commission came to the conclusion that proceeding with the elections as scheduled is no longer feasible.

However, General Abubakar further stated that the postponement was disappointing when Nigerians from across the country had travelled to various locations to vote, but noted that “the logistical reason given by INEC is understandable”.

The Presidential and National Assembly elections have been postponed to Saturday, 23 February 2019, while the Governorship, State House of Assembly, and Federal Capital Territory Area Council elections are rescheduled to Saturday, 9 March, 2019.