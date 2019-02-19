Dino Melaye Makes First Appearance After Police Saga

The senator representing Kogi West Senatorial District, Dino Melaye, has made his first appearance since his encounter with the Police in January.

He made the appearance at the National Executive Council meeting of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Tuesday.

During the meeting, Melaye addressed party members while also reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s comments on the snatching of ballot boxes.

He criticised the president for what he described as his disrespect for the rule of law after he ordered security agencies to “deal ruthlessly” with anyone who is involved in the snatching of ballot boxes.

Before today, Senator Melaye was last seen in January when he was wanted for a case of criminal conspiracy and attempted culpable homicide alleged to have been committed on July 19, 2018.

Consequently, the police stormed the house of the lawmaker in Maitama to arrest him but in a phone interview with Channels Television, he said he was out of town.

The Police, however, insisted it would not vacate the premises until he was arrested.

After the eight-day siege, however, Melaye opened the door of the residence himself after which he slumped to the floor.

He was, thereafter, taken to the office of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) in Guzape, the nation’s capital.