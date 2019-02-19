PHOTOS: Atiku, Dogara, Governors Attend PDP NEC Meeting

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday, held its 84th National Executive Council (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

In attendance were the Presidential Candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, National Chairman Uche Secondus, Senate President Bukola Saraki, his deputy as well as the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara.

Other party Chieftains were also present along with some state governors.

