I Have Not Resigned, Says Osinbajo

Professor Yemi Osinbajo has denied rumours suggesting that he had resigned his post as Vice President of Nigeria.

The Vice President took to social media to debunk the speculations, describing them as ‘Fake News’.

He said, “Misleading/FAKE news is on the rise especially in this season when Nigerians will make a choice about who will govern them for the next four years. I have not resigned!

I remain committed to the service of the Nigerian people under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari.”

The Vice President said the rumours are all part of propaganda which stems from his absence at the last security meeting in Abuja.

He said he was too busy in his office while the meeting was underway, adding that the same security chiefs that met with the President held a meeting with him on the same day.

According to Prof Osinbajo, those who peddled the lies about his resignation said he flared up because he was not at the security meeting, and had to resign.

Osinbajo urged Nigerians to disregard such information, reiterating that he remains the Vice President of the country and running mate of President Muhammadu Buhari for the forthcoming elections.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s New Media aide, Bashir Ahmed, debunked same rumour on his Twitter handle.