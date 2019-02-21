INEC Distributes Sensitive Materials Across States

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has continued to the distribution of sensitive materials across states.

INEC’s distribution exercise is in line with the new timetable put out by the Commission following the rescheduling of the elections.

The electoral umpire had on Saturday said that completion and confirmation of deployment of materials will commence on Monday l8th February. It also stated that receipt and deployment of sensitive materials to LGAs will take place between Wednesday 20th and Thursday 21st of February.

In continuation of the distribution process from yesterday, the INEC today sent out sensitive materials across states including Edo, Enugu, Imo amongst others.

For Edo state, INEC commenced distribution of sensitive materials in the early hours of the day. Trucks were used to load the materials from within the Central Bank of Nigeria premises, the process was supervised by the Benin Zonal Controller of CBN.

Similarly, the distribution of sensitive materials was carried out in Imo state, with proper documentation in line with INEC operational injunctions.

Below are some photos showing how the exercise was carried out.

READ ALSO: 72.7 Million Nigerians Collected PVCs – INEC

Party Agents, Observers and INEC officials were on ground to ensure that the distribution exercise runs smoothly.

Earlier on Wednesday, INEC commenced the distribution of sensitive and non-sensitive election materials in Nasarawa State.

The materials which were meant to be deployed across the 13 Local Government Areas (LGAs) were delivered at the premises of the central bank of Nigeria in Lafia, the state capital.

A similar exercise took place in Rivers state on Wednesday.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, Obo Effanga, had earlier explained that all sensitive materials for the elections were still in the custody of the CBN before the postponement of the elections was announced by INEC on Saturday, February 16, 2019.

He had given the assurance that none of the items was compromised.

INEC has ruled out any political influence in the postponement of elections formerly scheduled for February 16. The commission said it takes full responsibility for the anomaly.

The Chairman, Professor Yakubu Mahmood said at a briefing on Saturday that some sensitive materials have been distributed. He, however, noted that all such materials have been retrieved and taken back to the custody of the Central Bank of Nigeria.

He promised that there will be a proper audit to account for all materials.