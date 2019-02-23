Election Violence: Nine Arrested In Somolu – Police

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu, says nine thugs have been arrested in connection with violence during the elections in parts of the state.

Although the CP did not give details about of arrests in connection with the violence in Okota, he said some “area boys” were arrested in Somolu.

He said this on Saturday while briefing journalists.

“We had information that there was an issue in Ago Place way, that some people were being intimidated and not allowed to vote. I immediately called the area commander, we moved in there and things are going on well,” he said.

“Then we had some few issues in Somolu and there were some arrests made there.

“Some area boys were trying to disturb the process, being unruly. Nine of them were arrested and they are being investigated. Otherwise, all is well.”

Many people who say they are residents of the area have taken to the social media decrying the violence and sharing pictures of destroyed electoral materials, including ballot papers on fire.