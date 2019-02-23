Police Confirm Killing Of Soldier In Rivers Violence

The Rivers State Police command has confirmed the killing of a soldier at Abonema in Akuku Toru Local Government Area, which was turned into a theatre of war on Saturday between hoodlums and soldiers as they engaged in gun battle.

The command’s spokesperson, Nnamdi Omoni, said several other people sustained gunshot wounds.

Although he said that the police had no record of civilian casualties, some party members told Channels Television that more people were killed in the encounter.

The Commissioner of Information in the state, Emma Okah, also said some of their party members could have been killed in the violence.

The army has also confirmed the shootings in Abonema but gave no casualty figures.

According to the Assistant Director of Public Affairs, 6 Division Nigerian Army Colonel Aminu Illiasu, there was a shootout between suspected hoodlums, who allegedly were trying to disrupt the electoral process.