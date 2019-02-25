Atiku Defeats Buhari In FCT

The candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has defeated the All Progressives Congress flag bearer, Muhammadu Buhari, in the Federal Capital Territory after polling a total of 259 997 votes against Buhari’s 152,224.

The total votes cast in the FCT is put at 451, 408.

Meanwhile, Buhari defeated Atiku in Ekiti and Osun States, the first two states officially announced by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on Monday.

LIVE: COLLATION OF PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION RESULTS BEGINS

In Ekiti, President Buhari conquered the PDP candidate by 65,199 votes after polling a total 219,231 votes as against Atiku’s 154,032 votes cast.

According to the INEC Returning Officer and the Vice Chancellor of the University of Ibadan, Professor Idowu Olayinka, the total number of registered voters in the state is 899,919 and the total number of accredited voters is 395,741.