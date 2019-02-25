BREAKING: Okorocha Declared Winner Of Imo West Senatorial District

Governor Rochas Okorocha of Imo state has been declared the winner of the Imo West Senatorial District election.

INEC Returning Officer, Professor Ibeawuchi Innocent declared the Imo State Governor the winner having polled 97,762 votes to beat his closest rival Hon Jones Onyereri of PDP who polled 63,117 votes.

Onyerri was followed by the APGA candidate Sen. Osita Izunaso who polled 30,923 votes.

The APGA candidate rejected the results of the Senatorial election, saying there were some discrepancies.