LIVE: INEC Begins Collation Of Results For Presidential Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has commenced the collation of results for the Presidential elections at the National Collation Centre inside the International Conference Centre in the Nation’s capital Abuja.

INEC Chairman has commenced the process by calling on the party agents to inspect the materials for the collation of results to ensure that they are in order.

This is expected to be followed by the collation of results for Ekiti State.