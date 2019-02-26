Uduaghan Calls For Cancellation Of National Assembly Elections In Delta South

A former Governor of Delta State, Emmanuel Uduaghan, has called for the cancellation of the National Assembly elections in Delta South.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, he said he had made the call after the electoral umpire (INEC), announced the results of the Delta South senatorial district in which he lost to the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, James Manager.

According to him, the elections were fraught with a lot of electoral malpractices, irregularities and violence.

Read Also: Former Delta Governor Uduaghan Loses Senatorial Bid

Consequently, he said he petitioned INEC during the collation of results and the final announcement at the Senatorial Collation Centre in Oleh, Isoko South LGA after which he called for the cancellation.

Uduaghan, however, thanked the people of Delta South Senatorial District “for their overwhelming support throughout the period of electioneering”.

He also asked his supporters to remain calm and peaceful, saying further directives would be communicated.

The PDP candidate who is the incumbent in the senatorial district beat Uduaghan by securing 258,812 votes.

Read the full statement below.

PRESS STATEMENT

Following the result released by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for last Saturday’s Presidential and National Assembly Election in Delta South Senatorial District, His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan , the candidate of the All Progressives Congress, we wish to state as follows:

1. His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan wishes to express his profound appreciation to the people of Delta South Senatorial District for their overwhelming support throughout the period of electioneering.

2. His Excellency, Dr, Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan wishes to state that the above election was fraught with a lot of electoral malpractices, irregularities, ballot stuffing and further crippled with electoral violence in some parts of Burutu, Bomadi, Patani, Warri North and Isoko North LGAs.

3. His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan had already petitioned INEC in respect to paragraph two above during collation of results and the final announcement at the Senatorial Collation Centre in Oleh, Isoko South LGA.

4. His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan in the petition called for the cancellation of the Presidential/National Assembly election held in Delta South.

5. His Excellency, Dr. Emmanuel Eweta Uduaghan calls on his supporters and the good people of Delta South to remain calm and peaceful as further directives would be communicated.

6. Thank you all.

Monoyo Edon,