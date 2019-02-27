PHOTOS: Supporters Jubilate As Buhari Defeats Atiku

Updated February 27, 2019
Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari jubilate in Abuja on Wednesday, (February,27,2019) Photos: Channels TV/Sodiq Adelakun

 

Supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari have taken to the streets of Abuja, Benin, Kano and across the nation, as they jubilate over his re-election.

President Buhari polled a total of 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who scored 11,262,978 votes.

See photos of celebrations from across states below.

FCT (Abuja)

 

Edo State

 



