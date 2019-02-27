President Buhari Thanks Nigerians For Re-Election

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to his victory at the just concluded presidential election.

He said he was humbled by the support of the electorate who came out to vote for him during the poll which held on Saturday last week.

The President addressed supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday at the presidential campaign secretariat in Abuja.

He thanked Nigerians for giving him another opportunity to continue serving the nation and promised to do his best to take the nation to the next level of development.

“First and foremost, I give thanks to God,” President Buhari said. “I thank the millions of Nigerians who voted to re-elect me for the next four years.”

He added, “I feel so humbled for the trust vested in me in making me worthy of continuing to serve you.”

The President further appealed for the cooperation of well-meaning Nigerians across the country in the task of nation-building.

President Buhari polled a total of 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who scored 11,262,978 votes.

He won the majority vote in 19 states while Atiku won in 17 states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The President’s victory came amid protest by the main opposition party against what it described as lack of level playing field in the run-up to the poll.

See the breakdown of states won and the number of votes garnered in the election below:

STATES AAC ANN APC PDP YPP 1)ABIA 212 88 85,058 219,698 720 2)ADAMAWA 282 162 378,078 410,266 109 3)AKWA IBOM 222 95 175,429 395,832 118 4)ANAMBRA 124 45 33,298 524,738 4,091 5)BAUCHI 183 46 798,428 209,313 112 6)BAYELSA 126 37 118,821 197,933 50 7)BENUE 309 201 347,668 356,817 557 8)BORNO 269 29 836,496 71,788 78 9)CROSS RIVER 242 88 117,302 295,737 217 10)DELTA 1,626 320 221,292 594,068 497 11)EBONYI 205 683 90,726 258,573 192 12)EDO 3,106 273 267,842 275,691 531 13)EKITI 400 88 219,231 154,032 68 14)ENUGU 219 141 54,423 355,553 1,379 15)GOMBE 165 78 402,961 138,484 39 16)IMO 467 119 140,463 334,923 676 17)JIGAWA 226 66 794,738 289,895 67 18)KADUNA 243 261 993,445 649,612 196 19)KANO 416 114 1,464,768 391,593 200 20)KATSINA 186 82 1,232,133 308,056 61 21)KEBBI 276 99 581,552 154,282 53 22)KOGI 250 89 285,894 218,207 87 23)KWARA 401 422 308,984 138,184 140 24)LAGOS 8,910 6,946 580,825 448,015 5,733 25)NASARAWA 75 45 289,903 283,847 44 26)NIGER 324 145 612,371 218,052 113 27)OGUN 3,196 1,509 281,762 194,655 553 28)ONDO 4,414 311 241,769 275,901 1,224 29)OSUN 1,022 268 347,634 337,377 189 30)OYO 4,014 1,896 365,229 366,690 1,608 31)PLATEAU 268 796 468,555 548,665 442 32)RIVERS 372 365 150,710 473,971 415 33)SOKOTO 181 124 490,333 361,604 84 34)TARABA 116 35 324,906 374,743 80 35)YOBE 137 37 497,914 50,763 36 36)ZAMFARA 186 24 438,682 125,423 44 37)FCT 583 652 152,224 259,997 1,083 TOTAL VOTES 33,953 16,779 15,191,847 11,262,978 21,886