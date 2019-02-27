President Buhari Thanks Nigerians For Re-Election

Updated February 27, 2019
President Buhari Thanks Nigerians For Re-Election
A file photo of President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to his victory at the just concluded presidential election.

He said he was humbled by the support of the electorate who came out to vote for him during the poll which held on Saturday last week.

The President addressed supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday at the presidential campaign secretariat in Abuja.

He thanked Nigerians for giving him another opportunity to continue serving the nation and promised to do his best to take the nation to the next level of development.

“First and foremost, I give thanks to God,” President Buhari said. “I thank the millions of Nigerians who voted to re-elect me for the next four years.”

He added, “I feel so humbled for the trust vested in me in making me worthy of continuing to serve you.”

The President further appealed for the cooperation of well-meaning Nigerians across the country in the task of nation-building.

President Buhari polled a total of 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who scored 11,262,978 votes.

He won the majority vote in 19 states while Atiku won in 17 states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

The President’s victory came amid protest by the main opposition party against what it described as lack of level playing field in the run-up to the poll.

See the breakdown of states won and the number of votes garnered in the election below:

STATESAACANNAPCPDPYPP
1)ABIA2128885,058219,698720
2)ADAMAWA282162378,078410,266109
3)AKWA IBOM22295175,429395,832118
4)ANAMBRA1244533,298524,7384,091
5)BAUCHI18346798,428209,313112
6)BAYELSA12637118,821197,93350
7)BENUE309201347,668356,817557
8)BORNO26929836,49671,78878
9)CROSS RIVER24288117,302295,737217
10)DELTA1,626320221,292594,068497
11)EBONYI20568390,726258,573192
12)EDO3,106273267,842275,691531
13)EKITI40088219,231154,03268
14)ENUGU21914154,423355,5531,379
15)GOMBE16578402,961138,48439
16)IMO467119140,463334,923676
17)JIGAWA22666794,738289,89567
18)KADUNA243261993,445649,612196
19)KANO4161141,464,768391,593200
20)KATSINA186821,232,133308,05661
21)KEBBI27699581,552154,28253
22)KOGI25089285,894218,20787
23)KWARA401422308,984138,184140
24)LAGOS8,9106,946580,825448,0155,733
25)NASARAWA7545289,903283,84744
26)NIGER324145612,371218,052113
27)OGUN3,1961,509281,762194,655553
28)ONDO4,414311241,769275,9011,224
29)OSUN1,022268347,634337,377189
30)OYO4,0141,896365,229366,6901,608
31)PLATEAU268796468,555548,665442
32)RIVERS372365150,710473,971415
33)SOKOTO181124490,333361,60484
34)TARABA11635324,906374,74380
35)YOBE13737497,91450,76336
36)ZAMFARA18624438,682125,42344
37)FCT583652152,224259,9971,083
TOTAL VOTES33,95316,77915,191,84711,262,97821,886
SNPARTYTOTAL VOTES POLLED
1A19,209
2AA14,380
3AAC33,953
4AAP8,902
5ABP4,523
6ACD11,325
7ACPN7,223
8ADC97,874
9ADP54,930
10AGA4,689
11AGAP3,071
12ANDP3,104
13ANN16,779
14ANP3,586
15ANRP4,340
16APA36,866
17APC15,191,847
18APDA26,558
19APGA66,851
20APM26,039
21APP3,585
22ASD2,146
23AUN1,092
24BNPP1,649
25CAP1,111
26CC2,391
27CNP1,874
28DA2,769
29DPC5,242
30DPP14,483
31FRESH4,554
32FJP4,174
33GDPN41,852
34GPN4,924
35HDP1,663
36ID1,845
37JMPP1,853
38KP1,911
39LM1,438
40LP5,074
41MAJA2,651
42MMN14,540
43MPN2,752
45NAC2,279
46NCMP1,378
47NCP3,799
48NDCP1,192
49NDLP1,588
50NEPP1,524
51NFD4,096
52NIP2,248
53NNPP6,111
54NPC10,081
55NRM6,229
56NUP5,323
57PCP110,196
58PDP11,262,978
59PPA21,822
60PPC8,979
61PPN4,622
62PT2,613
63RAP2,972
64RBNP1,792
65RP2,388
66SDP34,746
67SNC28,680
68SNP3,941
69UDP3,970
70UP1,561
71UPN1,631
72WTPN732
73YES2,394
74YPP21,886



