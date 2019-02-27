President Buhari Thanks Nigerians For Re-Election
President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to his victory at the just concluded presidential election.
He said he was humbled by the support of the electorate who came out to vote for him during the poll which held on Saturday last week.
The President addressed supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday at the presidential campaign secretariat in Abuja.
He thanked Nigerians for giving him another opportunity to continue serving the nation and promised to do his best to take the nation to the next level of development.
“First and foremost, I give thanks to God,” President Buhari said. “I thank the millions of Nigerians who voted to re-elect me for the next four years.”
He added, “I feel so humbled for the trust vested in me in making me worthy of continuing to serve you.”
The President further appealed for the cooperation of well-meaning Nigerians across the country in the task of nation-building.
President Buhari polled a total of 15,191,847 votes to defeat his closest rival and candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, who scored 11,262,978 votes.
He won the majority vote in 19 states while Atiku won in 17 states, as well as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).
The President’s victory came amid protest by the main opposition party against what it described as lack of level playing field in the run-up to the poll.
See the breakdown of states won and the number of votes garnered in the election below:
|STATES
|AAC
|ANN
|APC
|PDP
|YPP
|1)ABIA
|212
|88
|85,058
|219,698
|720
|2)ADAMAWA
|282
|162
|378,078
|410,266
|109
|3)AKWA IBOM
|222
|95
|175,429
|395,832
|118
|4)ANAMBRA
|124
|45
|33,298
|524,738
|4,091
|5)BAUCHI
|183
|46
|798,428
|209,313
|112
|6)BAYELSA
|126
|37
|118,821
|197,933
|50
|7)BENUE
|309
|201
|347,668
|356,817
|557
|8)BORNO
|269
|29
|836,496
|71,788
|78
|9)CROSS RIVER
|242
|88
|117,302
|295,737
|217
|10)DELTA
|1,626
|320
|221,292
|594,068
|497
|11)EBONYI
|205
|683
|90,726
|258,573
|192
|12)EDO
|3,106
|273
|267,842
|275,691
|531
|13)EKITI
|400
|88
|219,231
|154,032
|68
|14)ENUGU
|219
|141
|54,423
|355,553
|1,379
|15)GOMBE
|165
|78
|402,961
|138,484
|39
|16)IMO
|467
|119
|140,463
|334,923
|676
|17)JIGAWA
|226
|66
|794,738
|289,895
|67
|18)KADUNA
|243
|261
|993,445
|649,612
|196
|19)KANO
|416
|114
|1,464,768
|391,593
|200
|20)KATSINA
|186
|82
|1,232,133
|308,056
|61
|21)KEBBI
|276
|99
|581,552
|154,282
|53
|22)KOGI
|250
|89
|285,894
|218,207
|87
|23)KWARA
|401
|422
|308,984
|138,184
|140
|24)LAGOS
|8,910
|6,946
|580,825
|448,015
|5,733
|25)NASARAWA
|75
|45
|289,903
|283,847
|44
|26)NIGER
|324
|145
|612,371
|218,052
|113
|27)OGUN
|3,196
|1,509
|281,762
|194,655
|553
|28)ONDO
|4,414
|311
|241,769
|275,901
|1,224
|29)OSUN
|1,022
|268
|347,634
|337,377
|189
|30)OYO
|4,014
|1,896
|365,229
|366,690
|1,608
|31)PLATEAU
|268
|796
|468,555
|548,665
|442
|32)RIVERS
|372
|365
|150,710
|473,971
|415
|33)SOKOTO
|181
|124
|490,333
|361,604
|84
|34)TARABA
|116
|35
|324,906
|374,743
|80
|35)YOBE
|137
|37
|497,914
|50,763
|36
|36)ZAMFARA
|186
|24
|438,682
|125,423
|44
|37)FCT
|583
|652
|152,224
|259,997
|1,083
|TOTAL VOTES
|33,953
|16,779
|15,191,847
|11,262,978
|21,886
|SN
|PARTY
|TOTAL VOTES POLLED
|1
|A
|19,209
|2
|AA
|14,380
|3
|AAC
|33,953
|4
|AAP
|8,902
|5
|ABP
|4,523
|6
|ACD
|11,325
|7
|ACPN
|7,223
|8
|ADC
|97,874
|9
|ADP
|54,930
|10
|AGA
|4,689
|11
|AGAP
|3,071
|12
|ANDP
|3,104
|13
|ANN
|16,779
|14
|ANP
|3,586
|15
|ANRP
|4,340
|16
|APA
|36,866
|17
|APC
|15,191,847
|18
|APDA
|26,558
|19
|APGA
|66,851
|20
|APM
|26,039
|21
|APP
|3,585
|22
|ASD
|2,146
|23
|AUN
|1,092
|24
|BNPP
|1,649
|25
|CAP
|1,111
|26
|CC
|2,391
|27
|CNP
|1,874
|28
|DA
|2,769
|29
|DPC
|5,242
|30
|DPP
|14,483
|31
|FRESH
|4,554
|32
|FJP
|4,174
|33
|GDPN
|41,852
|34
|GPN
|4,924
|35
|HDP
|1,663
|36
|ID
|1,845
|37
|JMPP
|1,853
|38
|KP
|1,911
|39
|LM
|1,438
|40
|LP
|5,074
|41
|MAJA
|2,651
|42
|MMN
|14,540
|43
|MPN
|2,752
|44
|MPN
|2,752
|45
|NAC
|2,279
|46
|NCMP
|1,378
|47
|NCP
|3,799
|48
|NDCP
|1,192
|49
|NDLP
|1,588
|50
|NEPP
|1,524
|51
|NFD
|4,096
|52
|NIP
|2,248
|53
|NNPP
|6,111
|54
|NPC
|10,081
|55
|NRM
|6,229
|56
|NUP
|5,323
|57
|PCP
|110,196
|58
|PDP
|11,262,978
|59
|PPA
|21,822
|60
|PPC
|8,979
|61
|PPN
|4,622
|62
|PT
|2,613
|63
|RAP
|2,972
|64
|RBNP
|1,792
|65
|RP
|2,388
|66
|SDP
|34,746
|67
|SNC
|28,680
|68
|SNP
|3,941
|69
|UDP
|3,970
|70
|UP
|1,561
|71
|UPN
|1,631
|72
|WTPN
|732
|73
|YES
|2,394
|74
|YPP
|21,886