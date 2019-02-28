France, Saudi Arabia, Others React To Nigeria’s Presidential Election

More goodwill messages have continued to pour in for President Muhammadu Buhari, following his victory at the February 23 presidential election.

In a telephone conversation on Thursday, King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia congratulated President Buhari on his re-election for a second term.

The Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques wished the President success and good health in his second term in office, said a statement by the presidential spokesman, Mr Garba Shehu.

The Saudi King also extended good wishes of steady progress and prosperity to the government and people of the country.

On his part, President Buhari thanked the King, affirming his readiness to enhance aspects of cooperation between the two countries in various fields.

The Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, also sent a cable of congratulations to President Buhari on his re-election, wishing him success and the Nigerian people further development and progress.

In a similar development, Russian Ambassador to Nigeria, Alexey Shebarshin, sent a congratulatory message to the President on behalf of his country.

“I am honoured to extend my congratulations to you personally, Mr President, and the people of Nigeria on the successful conduct of free, transparent and credible Presidential and National Assembly elections on February 23, 2019, that will shape the destiny of this nation for the upcoming four years and beyond,” Shebarshin was quoted as saying in the statement.

The Russian Ambassador further described the elections as yet another substantial step towards further strengthening democracy in the country.

He said, “It is my conviction that your decisive victory will pave the way for yet stronger and more prosperous Nigeria that you will be able to deliver on the people’s mandate.”

Shebarshin was hopeful that President Buhari’s second term in office would be associated with further enhancements of bilateral cooperation and closer contacts between the two countries.

French Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs in its congratulatory message said, “France congratulates President Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election on February 23.”

“It will continue to stand by Nigeria and to provide its full support for the implementation of the country’s priorities, especially economic diversification, job creation, counter-terrorism and the fight against corruption,” it added.

According to the statement, President Buhari has also received congratulatory messages from his counterparts in Zimbabwe – Emmerson Mnangagwa, South Africa – Cyril Ramaphosa, and Kenya – Uhuru Kenyatta.