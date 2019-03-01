Six Die From Lassa Fever In Six States This Week

Six persons have been confirmed dead from Lassa fever in the country this week, one each in Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Taraba and Cross River States, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

In the same time frame, 23 new confirmed cases have been reported in Edo, Ondo, Bauchi, Nasarawa, Taraba, Gombe, Kaduna and Cross River states.

Out of the 23 new cases, two new healthcare workers, have been affected in Edo State.

The state also records the highest number of new cases of the disease.

Since the beginning of the outbreak in 2019, 83 deaths have been reported from 381 confirmed cases across 21 states.

However, the NCDC noted that there has been a decline in the number of new infections for the fourth consecutive week this year.

The NCDC stated that a total of 55 patients are currently receiving care at treatment centres in Edo, Ondo, Ebonyi and six other states, with health workers following up on 1,987 contacts in 18 states.

Lassa fever is a viral haemorrhagic disease contracted from rodents which can be prevented by avoiding contact with rats, putting food away in rodent-proof containers, washing hands with soap and water and keeping the surroundings clean.